Confirmed: Christian Falk speaks out on Harry Kane to Barcelona transfer talk

Harry Kane in action for England at the World Cup (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Christian Falk has had it confirmed to him that Barcelona contacted the representatives of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

Writing in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, Falk made it clear that there has been concrete interest from Barca in Kane, but that it looks like the England international staying with Bayern is more likely.

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Kane is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment, having scored a staggering 146 goals in 147 games for Bayern, including 61 in 51 appearances in the season just gone.

Barcelona could undoubtedly do with a quality player like that coming in to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be easy as Bayern remain in control of Kane’s situation.

Christian Falk on Harry Kane’s future

Falk is well-connected when it comes to German football, and he seems confident that Kane is not pushing to leave Bayern and that new contract talks could soon settle all of this.

“It is TRUE: Harry Kane’s representatives were contacted by Barcelona,” Falk wrote. “This was confirmed to me.

“But I also heard that Barcelona has no chance of snatching Kane from Bayern Munich. He wants to stay in Munich and sign a new contract.

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“However, he doesn’t want to do that right this moment while he’s still competing in the World Cup with the English national team.

“Regardless, Kane just wants to negotiate with Bayern Munich, and I think they’ll find a solution.”

Harry Kane’s rise is the Premier League’s loss

In truth, we just want to see Kane back in the Premier League!

Sadly, it seems this isn’t currently on the agenda at all. All signs point towards Kane staying at the Allianz Arena, while maybe Barcelona will continue to be a suitor to watch out for.

It is unfortunately hard to imagine Kane going to any English club other than his former side Tottenham, but they’re surely unable to do that deal at this moment in time.

If Spurs were still offering Champions League football and a realistic chance of winning trophies, then perhaps it would be different, but we seem a long way from that.

Kane’s Tottenham connections surely mean he won’t ever go to Arsenal, while Manchester City don’t need him while they still have Erling Haaland. Liverpool and Manchester United might be options, but they both have their issues so might not be enough of a guarantee for Kane either.

Player Goals Games Alan Shearer 260 441 Harry Kane 213 320 Wayne Rooney 208 491 Mohamed Salah 193 328 Andrew Cole 187 414 Sergio Aguero 184 275

It’s a shame, though, because the 32-year-old looks to be in the form of his life and could surely still have a realistic chance of breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record.

Kane left England with 213 league goals, and if he’d stayed and scored at the same rate that he has for Bayern, he’d now be on 311 in the Premier League – far clear of Shearer.