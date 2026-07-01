Watch: Lionel Mpasia finally beaten as Harry Kane scores a towering header to make it 1-1

England have finally scored against DR Congo and it is Harry Kane, who else.
Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi has been a massive wall between England and the goal, producing numerous outstanding saves to deny the Three Lions an equaliser.
But, England kept knocking and they have finally made a breakthrough.
Anthony Gordon put in a teasing cross in from the left and the former Spurs striker shows excellent movement inside the box before rising the highest to score a towering header past Mpasi to make it 1-1.
Outstanding goal from Kane. Watch below:
GOAL!
When it matters most, he steps up… Harry Kane puts the Three Lions back in business!
??????? England 1-1 Congo DR ??#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #England pic.twitter.com/U1xMefkFnm
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 1, 2026
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