Watch: Lionel Mpasia finally beaten as Harry Kane scores a towering header to make it 1-1

England have finally scored against DR Congo and it is Harry Kane, who else.

Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi has been a massive wall between England and the goal, producing numerous outstanding saves to deny the Three Lions an equaliser.

But, England kept knocking and they have finally made a breakthrough.

Anthony Gordon put in a teasing cross in from the left and the former Spurs striker shows excellent movement inside the box before rising the highest to score a towering header past Mpasi to make it 1-1.

Outstanding goal from Kane. Watch below: