(Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Harry Kane may have single handedly taken England to the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2026.

DR Congo scored early on in the game after poor goalkeeping from Jordan Pickford.

England have been knocking on their doors since conceding but Lionel Mpasi produced a number of outstanding saves to deny England an equaliser.

Harry Kane scores stunner vs Congo

But in the 75th minute, England got the breakthrough. The skipper rose the highest to power in a header from Anthony Gordon’s cross to make it 1-1.

And just 10 minutes later, Kane has scored again, a stunning strike from the edge of the box out of no where.

Nothing Mpasi could do about this one as it thundered past him with venom.

Watch the goal below:

GOAL! HARRY KANEEEEEE… he does it again and seals the turnaround with a stunner! ? ??????? England 2-1 Congo DR ??#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #England pic.twitter.com/5fnDh6BEJe — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 1, 2026

Harry Kane overtakes Pele with 13 goals

With his dramatic second-half brace, Harry Kane has firmly written his name into the pantheon of footballing greats.

The double strike takes his total tally to 13 World Cup goals, moving him past the legendary Pelé (12 goals) and placing him level with France’s Just Fontaine in joint-sixth place on the all-time tournament scoring charts.

Kane’s historic climb rearranges an elite historical ladder that is currently being rewritten at the top by modern icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Top 10 goalscorers in World Cup history

Rank Player Country Goals Matches 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 19 30 2 Kylian Mbappé France 18 17 3 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24 4 Ronaldo Brazil 15 19 5 Gerd Müller West Germany 14 13 =6 Harry Kane England 13 — =6 Just Fontaine France 13 6 7 Pelé Brazil 12 14 =8 Sándor Kocsis Hungary 11 5 =8 Jürgen Klinsmann Germany 11 17

Who will England face in round of 16?

England will face co-host Mexico in the next round, who beat Ecuador 2-0 to advance in the tournament on Tuesday.

The game will be played on Sunday 6th July, 1am BST at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.