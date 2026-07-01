(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

England are currently trailing 1-0 against DR Congo in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Brian Cipenga has scored the opening goal of the game for Congo in the seventh minute. The Congo forward scored with a low drive, beating Jordan Pickford at his near post.

The Everton goalkeeper should have done much better, and England will feel the goal could have been prevented. Apart from that, they have been quite sloppy with their passing and control in the middle of the park. Congo could have easily been 20 up had Yoane Wissa not hit the post from close range.

Alan Shearer told the BBC: “From an England point of view, very sloppy to begin with and offered nothing in the first 20-25 minutes. Much improved in forward positions at least in the second half [of the half].”

Jude Bellingham had a couple of great opportunities to find the back of the net, but he was denied by excellent saves from Lionel Mpasi.

Harry Kane was brought down in the box, but the referee waived off any shouts for a penalty.

England have never won a World Cup match when trailing at half-time (D2 L7), and the stat will certainly worry the English fans.

It remains to be seen whether England can improve on their first-half performance and bounce back strongly. There is no doubt they have quality players at their disposal and the ability to break down the Congo defence.

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