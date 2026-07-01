Eli Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth warms up prior to the Premier League match between Fulham and Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on May 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi during the summer transfer window.

According to Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe, they are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old French attacker. He had an outstanding debut season with the Cherries last year, scoring 13 goals in the league.

Eli Junior Kroupi is in demand this summer

Kroupi has been held as a “generational” talent, and Chelsea is also interested in him.

He is highly rated across Europe and has been linked with big clubs like PSG. It will be interesting to see if Bournemouth is willing to sanction his departure this summer. He is a key player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. They have recently sanctioned Antoine Semenyo’s departure. Losing the French attack attacker would severely weaken them.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Spurs need more quality in the attack. They need a reliable attacker who can find the back of the net consistently. The 20-year-old has shown that he can score goals regularly, and playing alongside top-quality creators at Tottenham will only help improve his numbers.

Can Spurs convince Kroupi to join?

The opportunity to join a big club could be exciting. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Even though Tottenham finished 17th in the league table this past season, they have been quite active in the transfer market and have quality players. They could bounce back strongly and push for trophies next season.

Having said that, the 20-year-old is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. The Cherries will demand a premium for him, and Tottenham will need to break the Bank in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the young attacker.