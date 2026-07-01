Insider issues latest update on Liverpool interest in Said El Mala after Diomande rejection

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new wide forward has brought Said El Mala into the conversation, but there are doubts over whether a move to Anfield would be the right step for the young winger at this stage of his career.



According to Christian Falk, there is always Premier League interest in the Köln attacker, who is believed to be a big fan of English football.

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However, Falk has suggested that Liverpool may currently be too big a jump for the player, even though he clearly has quality.

Liverpool are continuing to assess attacking options after missing out on Yan Diomande, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Liverpool Offside has listed El Mala among the names being linked with the Reds, alongside Bradley Barcola, Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Yankuba Minteh.

El Mala interest comes after Diomande blow

Liverpool’s interest in young wingers makes sense.

The club need pace, direct running and long-term attacking options after reshaping their forward line.

El Mala fits parts of that profile because he is quick, exciting in one-v-one situations and has already shown strong potential in Germany.

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The winger scored 13 goals and provided five assists last season for Köln.

However, Falk believes he should not yet be compared with Diomande. That is important.

Diomande was Liverpool’s top target and was seen as a player already capable of making a major impact at elite level.

El Mala may have talent, but he is still developing and may need a smaller Premier League step before joining a club with Liverpool’s demands.

CaughtOffside has reported that Liverpool and Newcastle are both interested, with Köln potentially looking for around €50m.

Liverpool should be careful with a deal for El Mala

Liverpool should keep watching El Mala, but they should not rush into a big-money move unless they are convinced he is ready.

There is a big difference between having Premier League potential and being prepared for Anfield pressure.

Liverpool need a winger who can contribute quickly, not just someone who might be ready in two or three years.

El Mala could still become an excellent signing in the future, especially if he takes an intermediate step and proves himself in England.

For now, though, Liverpool may be better focusing on more developed options while keeping him on their long-term shortlist.

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