(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Senegal are on the verge of knocking Belgium out of the World Cup and advancing through to the Round of 16s.

The African side took a deserved lead through Sunderland’s dynamic midfielder Habib Diarra in the first half, silencing the Belgian contingent.

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Ismaila Sarr scores stunning goal for Senegal vs Belgium

As the European heavyweights pushed bodies forward in a desperate bid to save their tournament, Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr doubled the lead in the second half, scoring one of the absolute best goals of the World Cup so far.

Moussa Niakhate initiated the magic, lofting a perfectly weighted cross over the top from deep within his own half.

Keeping his eyes strictly locked on the dropping ball, Sarr executed a stunning piece of control with his chest before firing a vicious half-volley into the back of the net.

What a stunning goal! Watch below:

"Stop that if you dare!" ? Ismaïla Sarr with an incredible touch and finish ???? pic.twitter.com/ns2tTX1MKA — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2026

Ismaila Sarr had a fantastic season with Crystal Palace

The breathtaking World Cup strike comes as no surprise to those who have tracked Sarr’s sensational domestic campaign.

The winger enjoyed a fantastic season with Crystal Palace, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most lethal and consistent wide threats.

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Under the tactical guidance at Selhurst Park, Sarr combined his trademark electric pace with highly refined decision-making and clinical execution in the final third.

Sarr scored 21 goals in 45 games for the Eagles across all competitions, and helped his side to a historic European trophy, as they beat Rayo Vallecano to win the UEFA Conference League.

He has continued that form into the World Cup, scoring 4 goals and assisting one in 4 games so far.