(Photo by Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Joe Hart has criticised Jordan Pickford after England fell behind against DR Congo, insisting the goalkeeper should have done better to prevent the opening goal in their 2026 World Cup clash.

The former England goalkeeper analysed the incident during BBC One’s half-time coverage, highlighting what he believed was a crucial technical error from Pickford that allowed DR Congo to take a surprise lead.

Joe Hart explains why Jordan Pickford should have saved DR Congo’s goal

Breaking down the goal at half-time, Hart focused on Pickford’s body positioning and footwork before the shot was struck.

According to the former Manchester City goalkeeper, Pickford’s weight was already shifting in the wrong direction, leaving him unable to generate enough power to make the save.

“His body weight is slightly leaning left,” Hart said on BBC One

“He is confident and has got a good angle and is set. Cipenga drags the finish to Pickford’s right, so what he has to do now is get the right leg out from underneath him and push [into the save] on his left leg.”

According to Hart, this split-second imbalance stripped Pickford of the necessary explosive force to divert the ball safely away from the net, leaving his defensive effort looking agonizingly weak.

“As he reaches down with the right hand he has no power in the touch and the ball whips his hand away,” Hart added critically.

“He hasn’t got the power or timing to get his hand on it.”

England’s World Cup record when trailing at half-time is against them

England’s task in the second half is made even more difficult by history.

The Three Lions have never won a World Cup match after trailing at half-time.

Across nine previous matches in which England have gone into the break behind, they have recorded just two draws and seven defeats (D2, L7).

With their tournament hopes hanging in the balance, Thomas Tuchel’s side will need to produce something they have never managed before if they are to avoid a shock result and keep their World Cup campaign on track.