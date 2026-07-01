Manchester City could be ready to make a dramatic move in the race for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, despite already agreeing a huge deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.



According to Marca, City are considering hijacking Tottenham’s push for the 26-year-old Italy international.

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Spurs have been working hard on a deal and are believed to be optimistic that Tonali is open to the move, but City’s arrival could change the whole picture.

City have already agreed a £116m deal for Anderson, with Sky Sports reporting that the fee would make him the most expensive British player ever.

However, that does not appear to have ended their interest in Tonali, who is also wanted by Tottenham and has been monitored by Arsenal.

Tonali’s interest shows Maresca’s big ambition

City’s interest in Tonali makes sense when looking at the bigger picture.

Enzo Maresca has just taken charge at the Etihad after replacing Pep Guardiola, and the club are clearly preparing for a new midfield era.

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The Guardian reported that Maresca has returned to City on a three-year deal, and a signing like Tonali would be a major early statement.

Anderson brings energy, carrying power and Premier League quality, but Tonali offers something slightly different.

He is more experienced at Champions League level, tactically mature and comfortable controlling games from deep midfield.

For Tottenham, this is a worrying development. talkSPORT has reported that Newcastle rejected an offer worth around £80m and want more than £100m, so Spurs were already facing a difficult negotiation before City’s possible move.

Man City could beat Spurs to the signing of Italian star

Man City entering the race makes this much harder for Tottenham.

Spurs may have Roberto De Zerbi as a key attraction, but City can offer a stronger recent winning culture, Champions League football and the chance to play under Maresca in a possession-heavy system.

The question is whether City really need both Anderson and Tonali. Financially, it would be a huge commitment.

But tactically, it could work if Maresca wants to completely refresh the midfield.

For Newcastle, selling Tonali would be painful unless the fee is enormous.

For Spurs, losing him to City would be a major blow. For City, though, this could be the kind of aggressive move that proves their post-Guardiola rebuild is not going to be slow or cautious.

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