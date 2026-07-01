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Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, with Liverpool’s past interest adding another layer to the transfer story.



According to Sky Sports, Summerville is emerging as one of United’s leading left-wing targets as Michael Carrick looks to add more pace and directness to his attack.

United’s main focus remains midfield, but the Dutch winger is firmly on their radar.

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The situation is still fluid. Much could depend on Marcus Rashford’s future, with Sky reporting that United’s decision over a new left-sided forward may be influenced by whether Rashford stays, leaves, or returns properly into Carrick’s plans.

Liverpool have also been linked with Summerville in recent months, although This Is Anfield has reported that their interest has cooled after considering him earlier in 2026.

Summerville would fit like a glove at Man United

Summerville’s appeal is obvious. He is quick, confident in one-v-one situations and comfortable attacking from the left before cutting inside.

That is exactly the type of profile United have lacked at times, especially when their forward line has looked too predictable.

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The 24-year-old also impressed for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, scoring against Japan before the Dutch were knocked out by Morocco.

That performance only increased attention around his future, particularly with West Ham now facing the risk of losing several key players.

For United, Summerville could be a cheaper and more realistic alternative to some of the bigger attacking names being discussed.

Morgan Rogers remains admired, but Aston Villa’s huge valuation makes that deal extremely difficult.

United face competition from rivals Liverpool

Summerville would be a smart signing for Manchester United if the price is sensible.

He may not be the biggest name on the market, but he brings energy, Premier League experience and the kind of direct threat Carrick needs.

The Liverpool angle is also important. Even if the Reds are not currently pushing hard, their previous interest shows Summerville is a player top clubs have been watching closely.

United should not wait too long. If Rashford’s future remains uncertain and West Ham become open to selling, Summerville could quickly become one of the more practical attacking deals of the summer.

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