Leandro Trossard future at Arsenal takes fresh twist due to contract situation

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Arsenal could face an important decision over Leandro Trossard this summer, with interest in the Belgian forward growing while he remains focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



According to Daily Mirror, Trossard is not rushing into any decision about his club future while Belgium’s tournament campaign continues.

The 31-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs, with Besiktas making him a primary target and showing a willingness to pay up to €20m if the player agrees to the move.

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Trossard’s Arsenal contract runs until 2027, which puts the club in a slightly tricky position.

He remains a useful and experienced squad option for Mikel Arteta, but this summer may be one of the last chances for Arsenal to receive a reasonable fee for him.

Besiktas and Saudi interest adds pressure

Besiktas appear to be pushing hardest at this stage.

Daily Cannon has reported that the Turkish club are seriously interested and have set aside around €20m for the transfer.

That is a respectable offer for a player of Trossard’s age, especially when Arsenal are also looking to refresh their attack.

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There is also interest from Saudi Arabia. CaughtOffside has reported that Al-Diraiyah have made an offer worth around £17.2m, while also trying to convince the player with a strong financial package.

For Trossard, the decision is not simple. He may still want to stay in one of Europe’s top leagues, and after helping Arsenal win the Premier League title, he has every reason to feel he can still contribute at a high level.

Arsenal should consider selling at the right price

Arsenal should be open to selling Trossard if the offer is close to €20m and the player is ready to leave.

He has been a brilliant signing, providing goals, assists, experience and flexibility across the front line.

However, Arsenal are clearly trying to evolve. They have been linked with younger wide players, and moving Trossard on could create space for a new left-sided attacker.

That said, Arsenal should not force him out. Trossard is reliable, professional and still capable of producing big moments.

If the right offer arrives, selling makes sense. If not, keeping him for another season would hardly be a bad outcome.

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