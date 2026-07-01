Kaishu Sano #24 of Japan in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Tunisia and Japan at Monterrey Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Japanese international midfielder Kaishu Sano.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for his country at the World Cup and has attracted the attention of top clubs. He scored an outstanding goal against Brazil in the knockout rounds of the competition before his team was eliminated.

Sano was linked with a move to Tottenham last summer.

Liverpool could use Kaishu Sano

According to a report from Nikkan Sports, Liverpool are monitoring his situation, and they could look to make a move for him. The report claims that Liverpool could submit a big offer for the player.

It is no secret that Liverpool needs more quality in the middle of the park. They could use his work rate and physicality. He has the technical attributes to do well in English football. He has shown his quality in Germany, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. He will protect the team defensively and help them win the ball back in the middle of the park.

Sano could fancy a move

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. They have Wataru Endo at their disposal, and the Japanese international could play a key role in convincing his compatriot to join the club.

The midfielder has two years left on his current contract with FSV Mainz, and they will not want to lose him easily. They could look to demand a premium for him. The impressive performances in the World Cup will certainly inflate his asking price.

Liverpool need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and they will not want to overpay for the Japanese midfielder. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Sano will certainly hope that the two clubs can sort out the move if Liverpool’s interest is genuine.