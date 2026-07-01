Liverpool have €70m forward on their shortlist as Iraola looks for Diomande alternative

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new winger has taken them to France, with Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo reportedly emerging as one of the names under consideration.



According to the Express, the Reds have been linked with the 21-year-old Belgium attacker as they continue to assess options in the wide areas.

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Liverpool have already been connected with several forwards this summer, especially after missing out on Yan Diomande, who is now expected to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Fernandez-Pardo is not believed to be Liverpool’s only target, but his name is an interesting one.

The Liverpool Offside has also mentioned him among possible alternatives, alongside players such as Bradley Barcola, Said El Mala and Yankuba Minteh.

Fernandez-Pardo fits the younger attacker profile

Liverpool’s interest makes sense when you look at the type of forward they appear to be targeting.

Fernandez-Pardo is young, quick, direct and capable of playing across the front line.

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He is still developing, but his performances for Lille have already attracted attention from clubs outside France.

The big question is price. Yahoo Sports has reported that Lille could demand around €70m for the forward, which would make this far from a cheap gamble.

For Liverpool, that figure would require serious confidence in his long-term ceiling. The Reds need attacking depth, but they also need players who can make an impact quickly.

Fernandez-Pardo has potential, but he is not yet as proven as some of the other names being linked.

Liverpool are right to keep the Belgian on the shortlist

Fernandez-Pardo is the kind of player Liverpool should scout closely, but not panic-buy.

He has exciting qualities and could become a very good Premier League winger, especially in a system that values pace, pressing and movement.

However, if Lille’s valuation really is close to €70m, Liverpool must be careful.

At that price, the club should be looking for someone who is either already elite or clearly ready to start regularly.

Barcola may be the more polished option, while Fernandez-Pardo feels more like a long-term project with a high ceiling.

Liverpool should keep the conversation alive, but the Reds need to make sure their next winger signing is based on value and fit, not frustration after missing out on Diomande.

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