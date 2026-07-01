Alex Scott of AFC Bournemouth arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St James' Park on April 18, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alex Scott continues to be linked with a move away from Bournemouth during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal have made a fresh enquiry to sign the 22-year-old central midfielder. The Cherries will demand around £80 million for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their enquiry with an official proposal.

Man United is also keen on Alex Scott

Manchester United enquired about the player last week as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. They have missed out on signing Mateus Fernandes and are now looking at potential alternatives.

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park, and Scott could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He has been a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he will help them control games from the middle of the park.

Can Iraola help seal the deal for Scott?

The report further claims that Liverpool is also interested in the player. Newly appointed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola worked with the player during his time at Bournemouth, and he is a long-term admirer of the player.

The opportunity to reunite with the Spanish could be exciting for the young midfielder. However, the asking price could be a problem for any club hoping to sign him. £80 million is a lot of money, and Liverpool needs to improve other areas of the squad as well.

It remains to be seen which of the three clubs can afford to sign the talented young midfielder this summer. He has a bright future ahead of himself, and he is likely to develop into a star for club and country with the right coaching and guidance.