Yan Diomande in action for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Liverpool may still be in the running for Yan Diomande, according to a surprise transfer update emerging on X today.

A post from a team of journalists has stated: “Liverpool source sent us the below:

“PSG may be the clear front-runners for Yan Diomande, but don’t count Liverpool out just yet. I’ve heard that @LFC haven’t completely walked away from negotiations. They’re still in the mix, keeping a close eye on the situation.

“If PSG can’t seal the deal, Liverpool is ready to pounce. Liverpool officials are traveling to France to meet with some high-profile agents.”

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This new development follows a report from the Athletic stating that Paris Saint-Germain are the player’s clear preference this summer.

What to make of the Yan Diomande transfer saga?

To be clear, if you’re comparing the sources here there’s really no contest – the Athletic, especially David Ornstein, have a great record when reporting on the transfer market, so their information is likely to be really solid.

However, Ornstein himself recently posted that Liverpool looked to be in a strong position for Diomande, so things can change quickly.

And this source posting today has also been credited by Ornstein before, having notably broken some big stories, even if they’re less consistent overall in terms of always hitting the mark.

Transfers are rarely straightforward, and things can change several times before a saga concludes, so it may well be that Diomande to Liverpool is still alive to a certain extent.

However, the most likely scenario surely remains that the talented young Ivory Coast international is on his way to PSG.

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The 19-year-old impressed in the Bundesliga with Leipzig last season and should prove an excellent addition to Luis Enrique’s back-to-back Champions League winners.

LFC could really do with trying to hijack this deal if possible, though, as they urgently need to replace the departing Mohamed Salah.

The Reds may have to move on to other targets, though, and it will surely be interesting to see if Bradley Barcola ends up being available due to Diomande’s arrival at the Parc des Princes.