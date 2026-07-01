(Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has laid down Manchester United’s midfield plans after the Red Devils lost Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham.

Despite the setback of missing out on the 21-year-old Portuguese talent, the Old Trafford hierarchy remains determined to execute a sweeping rebuild of their engine room under manager Michael Carrick.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Fabrizio Romano update on Man United midfield plans

Speaking on YouTube, Fabrizio Romano provided a crucial update on how the club plans to pivot.

While United missed their target because they simply couldn’t match Tottenham’s £85 million package, Romano emphasized that the club’s broader strategy remains intact.

“It’s important to say clearly: Manchester United will still sign a midfielder,” Romano stated.

“United were planning to sign two; one will be Ederson, and they’ll still sign at least one more.”

With the incoming arrival of Atalanta’s Brazil international Ederson expected to be finalized, the club is actively searching for a second high-profile addition.

Why Man United are struggling to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Romano also addressed rumors linking United to Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

While Tchouaméni is considered an absolute “dream signing” internally, the deal’s current financial reality is deemed too steep.

The obstacle lies not just in Real Madrid’s hefty valuation but also in the player’s substantial wage demands.

According to Romano, the only way a deal materializes is if Tchouaméni agrees to a completely restructured salary framework, something that is not currently on the table.

“Many of you are asking about [Tchouaméni]. He’s a dream signing for Man United, they love the player, but at the moment the financials of the deal are considered too high, not just in terms of the fee to Real Madrid but also the salary, which is considered too high.

“So the only way to open the door after missing out on Fernandes is to discuss a completely different salary structure, and at the moment that isn’t happening.

“For now, it’s about Man United reassessing the situation and figuring out the next midfield target, but it’s still a position they want to strengthen.”

Who should Man United target after missing out on Fernandes?

With the Tchouameni door shut for now and Fernandes off to North London, United are back at the drawing board to reassess the market.

Recent market inflation, particularly in domestic deals, has forced a tactical shift at Old Trafford.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

United are heavily monitoring a pool of dynamic alternatives to complement Ederson.

The club is keeping close tabs on Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, while Lille’s teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott have also emerged as highly-rated targets.

Rather than overpaying blindly, United’s recruitment team are focused on finding the right profile to protect transition zones and breathe new life into their midfield.