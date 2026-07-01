Boost for Liverpool? Expert no longer sees Bayern Munich star signing a new contract

Michael Olise in action for France (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has lit up the World Cup after a superb season at club level, but his future could be in some doubt.

Writing for his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, German journalist Christian Falk discussed Olise’s future and admitted it could be a bit of a concern for Bayern.

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Although the France international has three years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena, his world class performances have attracted links with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

A report from TEAMtalk recently claimed Liverpool had enquired about Olise, though it was suggested that his preference would be to one day play in Spain.

Michael Olise unlikely to sign new Bayern Munich contract

Discussing Olise’s situation now, it sounds like Falk isn’t as optimistic as he previously was about the Bundesliga giants holding on to the 24-year-old.

“The Michael Olise situation is getting a little bit dangerous for Bayern Munich,” Falk said.

“There are rumours around the Frenchman, where the people around him are allegedly saying that he knows he can always win the league with FC Bayern, but he’s already done this, and now he has the DFB Pokal also under his belt.

Michael Olise stats Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 32 15 19 Champions League 13 5 6 World Cup 4 0 5

“The Champions League, meanwhile, is perhaps a little more difficult to win at Bayern Munich. There are rumours he’d like to make a transfer somewhere else, and that Real Madrid is the club he should be dreaming of.

“Olise doesn’t talk much, so you never know if the rumours are true. Still, the people who are talking are supposedly really close to him. This could be a problem for Bayern, because everyone knows that dissatisfied players are not good players.

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I don’t see the France international signing a new contract at Bayern in the near future.”

Michael Olise to leave Bayern?

For now, this shouldn’t necessarily be treated as an emergency situation for Bayern – they’re in control of Olise’s future due to his deal running until 2029.

The problem is, that if in a year’s time he still hasn’t shown any sign of committing to the club, then his value could start to drop.

And if, as Falk suggests, Olise is distracted by the prospect of moving on to an even bigger club, then there might not be much sense in Bayern keeping him anyway, as he won’t necessarily be able to perform as well or as consistently as he has been.

Liverpool urgently need a world class signing out wide, with Olise looking stylistically like the perfect long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.