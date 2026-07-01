Archie Gray of Tottenham (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly had an opening offer for Tottenham’s Archie Gray rejected, with Spurs planning to keep the player.

Still, the Magpies are very keen on Gray and it’s felt that they may try again to persuade the north Londoners to sell, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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See below for details as Newcastle remain interested, though on agreement has been reached for the moment…

????? EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle send offer to Tottenham for Archie Gray, rejected by Spurs. Spurs made their position clear following the approach, with no agreement reached between the clubs at this stage. Told #NUFC remain interested, while Spurs stance is unchanged for now. pic.twitter.com/1dg2RhnKVT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2026

“EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle send offer to Tottenham for Archie Gray, rejected by Spurs. Spurs made their position clear following the approach, with no agreement reached between the clubs at this stage. Told #NUFC remain interested, while Spurs stance is unchanged for now,” Romano posted on X.

Can Newcastle get a deal done for Archie Gray?

Gray has impressed at Tottenham, with the versatile 20-year-old already notching up a very decent 81 appearances for the club despite his relative youth.

It makes sense that Newcastle might be keen on someone of that profile, with Gray looking like he has a big future in the game and like someone who could immediately make an impact in Eddie Howe’s side, whether that’s in defence or defensive midfield.

Interestingly, Romano says that Spurs’ stance is unchanged “for now”, which perhaps leaves this open to the club being able to be persuaded by the right kind of offer.

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Newcastle clearly don’t seem like going away as they remain interested, so perhaps this will just be an opening offer to test the waters and get further negotiations going later.

Should Archie Gray move to Newcastle?

Gray may well be tempted to try a new challenge after Tottenham’s recent struggles, so it will be interesting to see if we soon get an idea of his perspective on all this.

NUFC is another big name in the Premier League, and at the moment their project perhaps looks like it’s heading in a better direction.

Eddie Howe’s side were far from at their best in 2025/26, but they’ve qualified for the Champions League twice in the last four seasons, whilst also notably winning the Carabao Cup in 2024/25.

Spurs, meanwhile, have finished 17th in consecutive seasons, only securing Premier League survival on the final day of last season, though they did win the Europa League in 2024/25.