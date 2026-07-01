Video: Man City's Rayan Cherki shows shocking attitude towards France boss Didier Deschamps

Rayan Cherki looks on ahead of France vs Sweden (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki has shown once again that his attitude is an issue for him with his behaviour towards Didier Deschamps.

Footage has emerged appearing to show Cherki snubbing France manager Deschamps after yesterday’s World Cup 2026 win over Sweden.

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The 22-year-old is a superb player on his day, but perhaps there’s a reason he hasn’t always been an automatic starter for Man City, or for his national side.

See below for what looks like a really unprofessional reaction from Cherki to only getting limited minutes off the bench yesterday…

Rayan Cherki snubs Didier Deschamps

If I was Cherki I would ignore and brush Deschamps’ handshake too because he deserves far better than that. If you didn’t need him in your team why did you call him up only to treat him with poverty minutes? With all the talent he possesses as your 10? The treatment of Rayan… pic.twitter.com/sWvQ8N6ho0 — Geronimo Morgans (@GeronimoMorgans) July 1, 2026

Cherki may well be frustrated, as any player would be, not to be getting on the pitch more for his country at this major tournament, but it’s a team game, and he’s behind some absolutely incredible world class talents for a place in the side.

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Everyone has to earn their place, and so far it’s looking like many players would struggle to get in ahead of the classy quartet of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola.

There’s also Desire Doue in the mix, so perfectly good players are already having to make do with sitting on the bench for France.

Les Bleus will surely be the favourites for the World Cup so far after such an excellent start to the tournament, with Mbappe and Olise in particular looking simply unplayable, as we saw from them for so much of the club season just gone.