Video: Man City's Rayan Cherki shows shocking attitude towards France boss Didier Deschamps

Manchester City
Posted by
Rayan Cherki looks on ahead of France vs Sweden
Rayan Cherki looks on ahead of France vs Sweden (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki has shown once again that his attitude is an issue for him with his behaviour towards Didier Deschamps.

Footage has emerged appearing to show Cherki snubbing France manager Deschamps after yesterday’s World Cup 2026 win over Sweden.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The 22-year-old is a superb player on his day, but perhaps there’s a reason he hasn’t always been an automatic starter for Man City, or for his national side.

See below for what looks like a really unprofessional reaction from Cherki to only getting limited minutes off the bench yesterday…

Rayan Cherki snubs Didier Deschamps

Cherki may well be frustrated, as any player would be, not to be getting on the pitch more for his country at this major tournament, but it’s a team game, and he’s behind some absolutely incredible world class talents for a place in the side.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

More Stories / Latest News
‘I’d love him’ – Wayne Rooney urges England star to make blockbuster Man United move
Yan Diomande in action for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup
“Don’t count Liverpool out just yet” – Reds officials preparing to pounce for surprise transfer opportunity
Man United breaking news
Just in: Man United have made Liverpool target their primary option for left-wing position

Everyone has to earn their place, and so far it’s looking like many players would struggle to get in ahead of the classy quartet of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola.

There’s also Desire Doue in the mix, so perfectly good players are already having to make do with sitting on the bench for France.

Les Bleus will surely be the favourites for the World Cup so far after such an excellent start to the tournament, with Mbappe and Olise in particular looking simply unplayable, as we saw from them for so much of the club season just gone.

More Stories Didier Deschamps Rayan Cherki

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *