(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Everton are growing confident of turning Tyrique George’s loan move from Chelsea into a permanent transfer this summer.



According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees are pushing to sign the 20-year-old winger after having him on loan during the second half of last season.

George made 11 appearances for Everton and, although the club decided not to trigger the original £25m purchase option, talks with Chelsea are still moving in a positive direction.

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The Guardian reports that Everton are trying to agree a structured deal, with a lower upfront fee and add-ons that could eventually take the package close to Chelsea’s valuation.

That approach makes sense for a club still trying to manage spending carefully while giving David Moyes more attacking depth.

Everton are looking to add wide attacking options

Everton’s interest in George is easy to understand.

He is young, quick, direct and already knows the club after spending time at Goodison Park last season.

That familiarity matters, especially for a player still developing and looking for regular senior football.

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Chelsea, meanwhile, have another decision to make. Their squad remains packed with young attacking talent, and George may find it difficult to break through consistently at Stamford Bridge.

A permanent move to Everton could give him a clearer pathway, while also allowing Chelsea to raise funds.

The Toffees are also working on other business, with The Guardian reporting progress on Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney. That suggests Everton are trying to move quickly before pre-season begins.

Chelsea winger could be a crucial addition to the Toffees

This would be a smart signing if Everton can get the structure right.

George is not yet the finished product, but he has the kind of pace and confidence Everton have often lacked in wide areas.

The key is not overpaying. £25m would be a big commitment for a player still proving himself, so a deal with add-ons feels fair for both clubs.

For George, Everton could be the perfect place to grow.

For Moyes, he would add energy, depth and long-term upside. If the fee stays sensible, this could become one of Everton’s more intelligent moves of the summer.

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