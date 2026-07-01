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Spurs have agreed a whopping £100 million deal with Newcastle United for the signature of Italian international Sandro Tonali as per David Ornstein.

The north London club has left the footballing world in shock by securing one of the most high-profile intra-Premier League moves of the summer window.

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Tottenham agree record deal for Sandro Tonali

According to an exclusive report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, Tottenham have reached a full agreement with Newcastle United to sign the 26-year-old midfielder.

The financial package is structured as a guaranteed £92.5 million up front, supplemented by £7.5 million in potential add-ons heavily tied to multiple Champions League qualifications.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the blockbuster news with his trademark “Here we go!” declaration, noting that negotiations are completely finalized between the clubs as well as on the player’s side.

“EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree record deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, HERE WE GO! Agreement between clubs closed and also on player side with the Italian midfielder.”

?? EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree record deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, HERE WE GO! ? Agreement between clubs closed and also on player side with the Italian midfielder. ?? Fee higher than £85m paid for Mateus Fernandes. pic.twitter.com/jWcup0mfk6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2026

The jaw-dropping sum represents a record-breaking financial commitment for Tottenham, surpassing the previous record benchmarks set by rival English top-flight moves.

It also secures Newcastle a massive profit on the player they initially brought to the Premier League from AC Milan in 2023.

Spurs are building an incredible team under Roberto De Zerbi

The jaw-dropping £100 million agreement for Sandro Tonali is the latest statement of intent in what is fast becoming a transformational summer window for Tottenham.

Driven by the ambition of head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the club’s hierarchy has completely dismantled its old financial restraints to fund a ruthless squad overhaul following consecutive 17th-place Premier League finishes.

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Before the Tonali breakthrough, Tottenham won a fierce multi-club race for West Ham United’s star midfielder, Mateus Fernandes, in a deal worth £85m.

While the marquee midfield signings are grabbing the headlines, De Zerbi has been equally aggressive in restructuring a defensive unit that was heavily criticized last season.

De Zerbi raided his former club Brighton to secure the highly-rated Dutch centre-back, Jan Paul van Hecke for £52m.

Spurs have also signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfer, showcasing some shrewd business to add experience and quality in the team.