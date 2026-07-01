Roberto De Zerbi and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Angel Martinez, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The reliable transfer news account Hand of Arsenal seems to be claiming that Tottenham look set to seal the signing of Sandro Tonali for £90-100m.

Tonali has been linked with a number of clubs in recent times after some superb form for Newcastle, and in this inflated market it looks like he could be set to move for huge money.

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The Daily Mirror have been among the outlets to link the Italy international with Tottenham, while it’s also still being claimed by Marca that Manchester City could try to hijack the deal.

Arsenal have also previously been mentioned as one of Tonali’s suitors by BBC Sport, but it perhaps looks like Spurs are now ahead in the running due to being willing to put crazy money on the table.

See below for the latest from Hand of Arsenal, which seems to suggest Tonali will end up at THFC for £90-100m…

If you think the market is broken wait till you hear Tonali will be sold to Spurs for £90-£100m — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) July 1, 2026

“If you think the market is broken wait till you hear Tonali will be sold to Spurs for £90-£100m,” the post reads, leaving it unclear if it’s an actual transfer claim or more of a prediction.

Is the transfer market really broken?

This does seem like it’s going to be a particularly expensive summer for transfers, with some frankly ludicrous prices being quoted almost everywhere.

Elliot Anderson is set to join Man City for a fee being reported by the BBC and others as £116m, and this has led to the Telegraph to claim that Aston Villa could respond by raising their asking price for Morgan Rogers to £130m.

Just one good season in the Bundesliga and RB Leipzig value Yan Diomande at around €130m, as per the Athletic. Alex Scott seems like a tidy enough player, but is he really already worth as much as £80m talkSPORT claim Bournemouth want for him?

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It will be interesting to see if things calm down soon, but for the moment it looks like spending is reaching new levels of madness, with transfer fee inflation spiralling out of control.

Whoever gets Tonali this summer will be getting a fine player, but it does look like it’s going to require parting ways with astronomical amounts of cash.