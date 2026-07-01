Man United have plan B in mind after losing the race to sign Mateus Fernandes

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Manchester United have started exploring other midfield options after missing out on Mateus Fernandes, with Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha now emerging as one of the club’s key targets.



According to Nicolò Schira, United have shown interest in the 25-year-old Germany international and have opened talks over a possible summer move.

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There is no agreement with Dortmund yet, but the interest is significant because United’s midfield plans have already taken a major hit.

The Old Trafford club pushed hard to sign Fernandes from West Ham United, but Tottenham are now edging closer to completing the deal.

The Guardian reports that Spurs have won the race in an £85m club-record transfer, beating competition from United, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Fernandes setback forces Man United to rethink plans

Missing out on Fernandes is a real frustration for Man United.

The Portugal midfielder had been viewed as a strong option because of his Premier League experience, creativity and ability to play in different midfield roles.

However, United were not willing to match Tottenham’s offer, and that has forced them to move quickly towards alternatives.

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The Times has reported that United have now shifted focus to other midfield names after losing the Fernandes race.

That is where Nmecha becomes interesting. The Dortmund midfielder offers height, power, technical quality and tactical flexibility.

He can operate as a No.6 or No.8, which would be useful for a United side dealing with Casemiro’s exit and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury.

Nmecha could be the solution to United’s problems

Nmecha would be a very sensible target for United, especially after the Fernandes setback.

United need midfielders who can add energy and composure, but they also need to avoid panic spending after missing out on their first-choice options.

Nmecha is not the same type of player as Fernandes. He is more physical, more direct in duels and better suited to giving United balance in tougher games.

That could actually make him a better fit for Michael Carrick’s rebuild.

The biggest issue will be Dortmund’s price. They will not want to lose an important Germany international cheaply, especially with interest also coming from other clubs.

But if United can move early and keep the fee under control, Nmecha could become one of the smartest midfield deals of their summer.

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