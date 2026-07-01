Players of England applaud fans after the 4-2 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Croatia at Dallas Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing James Trafford from Manchester City.

They are looking to add more depth to the goalkeeping department, even though they signed Martin Dubravka as a backup option last week. Trafford has also been linked with clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Spurs eye James Trafford

According to a report from the Independent, they are looking to make a move for the 23-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper who is struggling for opportunities at the English club.

Trafford needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done. The report claims that Tottenham are pushing for a deal. He will be expected to compete with Antonin Kinsky for the starting Spot next season.

Trafford could become a star

Trafford was excellent for Burnley before his move to Manchester City, and there is no doubt that he is one of the best goalkeeping talents in the country. He has the quality to develop into a star for club and country with regular opportunities. Trafford was hailed as “world-class” during his time at Burnley.

The opportunity to join Tottenham will be hard to turn down for him, especially if they can promise him regular opportunities. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Manchester City now. Convincing the goalkeeper to join the club will not be difficult.

If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the 23-year-old could prove to be a huge bargain in future. He could sort out the goalkeeping position at Tottenham and establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the club.

Guglielmo Vicario is expected to leave the club this summer, and it seems that Tottenham want three goalkeepers at their disposal for the upcoming campaign.