Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, they are now set to submit an offer in excess of €100 million for the 26-year-old Italian international. He has further claimed that the transfer is now ‘getting closer’. This will be the second offer from Tottenham, after their previous bid was rejected.

Spurs to continue spending with Sandro Tonali move

Tottenham have completed an agreement with West Ham United for the services of Mateus Fernandes, and it seems that they are prepared to spend a substantial amount of money on Tonali as well.

They are determined to improve the midfield unit this summer. They have spent £85 million on Fernandes, and Tonali is expected to cost a similar amount.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle United since joining the club, and he has been one of the finest defensive midfielders in the country. There is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Tottenham. He is well-settled in English football, and he could make an immediate impact.

Spurs need someone like Tonali

Tottenham were quite poor defensively last season, and a quality defensive midfielder could make a big difference. He will protect the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. The Italian is excellent at controlling the tempo of the game and recycling possession.

They have done well to improve the defence so far, and it seems they are now prioritising midfield additions. It will be interesting to see if they can sign a couple of quality attackers before the window closes.

They looked quite mediocre going forward last season, and they need to add more cutting-edge in the final third. They finished 17th in the League last season and will not want to be in that position again.