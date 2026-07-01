Tottenham make World Cup attacker with Arsenal past their priority transfer target

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are facing major competition in their push to sign Folarin Balogun, with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea also showing interest in the Monaco striker.



According to journalist Santi Aouna, PSG are looking at centre-forward options and have placed Balogun on their internal shortlist.

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The French champions are assessing possible replacements for Goncalo Ramos, and Balogun’s strong form for club and country has clearly caught their attention.

Tottenham appear to be one of the most serious clubs in the race.

Yahoo Sports reports that Spurs have made Balogun their primary centre-forward target, while Chelsea are also monitoring the United States international.

Balogun becomes key target for Tottenham

For Tottenham, an attacker is one of the priorities of the summer transfer window, even though so far most of their focus has been on signing a midfielder.

Spurs need a reliable striker who can bring pace, movement and direct goal threat to Roberto De Zerbi’s attack. Balogun fits that profile well.

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The former Arsenal academy forward has rebuilt his career impressively since leaving north London for Monaco in 2023.

He has become sharper in the box, more confident in transition and more complete as a forward.

His World Cup performances for the United States have only raised his profile further, with The Sun reporting that Premier League clubs are now seriously watching his situation.

Tottenham’s challenge is clear. PSG can offer trophies and Champions League status, while Chelsea can also provide Premier League football and a big project.

Spurs must move decisively if Balogun really is their main striker target.

USMNT striker could be a smart signing for Spurs

Balogun would be a very clever signing for Tottenham. He is not just a penalty-box striker; he can run channels, press defenders and attack space behind the back line.

That makes him a strong fit for De Zerbi’s style.

The Arsenal connection will obviously create headlines, but Spurs should ignore that noise.

What matters is whether he improves the team, and he absolutely could.

The key issue will be price. Monaco will not sell cheaply, especially after his World Cup impact.

But if Tottenham want a younger striker with Premier League experience, homegrown value and room to improve, Balogun should be high on their list.

PSG and Chelsea’s interest only proves that Spurs are looking in the right place.

De Zerbi edges closer to Man City and Arsenal target as Spurs plan to make a statement