'I'd love him' - Wayne Rooney urges England star to make blockbuster Man United move

Photo via: BBC Youtube account.

Wayne Rooney has told Harry Kane to ignore interest from Barcelona and consider a sensational return to the Premier League with Manchester United.



The England captain’s future has become one of the more interesting transfer stories of the summer, with talkSPORT reporting that Barcelona have made contact over a possible move.

Bayern Munich, however, remain confident Kane is happy in Germany and could extend his stay beyond next season, when his current deal is due to expire.

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There is no sign that Bayern want to sell. Kane has been hugely successful in Munich, but the Premier League goalscoring record remains the one major domestic milestone still hanging over his career.

Alan Shearer leads the all-time chart with 260 goals, while Kane left England on 213.

Rooney makes emotional Man United transfer plea

Speaking on his BBC podcast, Rooney made it clear that he would love to see Kane choose Old Trafford if he decides to leave Bayern.

‘I think everyone would have an interest.

‘Listen, if Harry Kane’s not going to stay at Bayern Munich then I’d love him at Manchester United.

‘If he’s listening: “Harry, you’ve got Alan Shearer’s record there… help get Manchester United back!”.

It is easy to understand Rooney’s argument. Kane is still one of the best centre-forwards in world football, and United have lacked a guaranteed elite goalscorer for years.

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A move to Barcelona would offer glamour and a chance to win La Liga, but a return to England would give Kane the opportunity to chase Shearer’s record and transform United’s attack.

Harry Kane to United feels like a tempting move

Rooney’s idea is romantic, but not impossible.

Man United need a proven striker, and Kane would instantly raise the level of Michael Carrick’s side.

The problem is the deal itself. Bayern would demand a major fee, Kane’s wages would be huge, and United must decide whether signing a 32-year-old fits their long-term rebuild.

Still, if Kane ever does become available, United should be in the conversation.

Few players would bring his finishing, leadership and Premier League reputation.

For Kane, breaking Shearer’s record at Manchester United would be a storyline almost too big to ignore.

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