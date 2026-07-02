Agent confirms 25-year-old player "could leave Chelsea" in a high-profile move

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be facing another major transfer headache this summer after Enzo Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, admitted the midfielder may leave Stamford Bridge.



According to journalist Nicolò Schira, Real Madrid are pushing to sign the Argentina international and have already reached an agreement in principle over personal terms on a contract until 2032.

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There is still no club-to-club agreement, but the situation has clearly become one to watch closely.

Pastore has also spoken openly about the player’s future.

In comments carried by The Chelsea Chronicle, he confirmed that Fernandez is focused on the World Cup with Argentina, but that his camp are exploring possible ways out of Chelsea.

Real Madrid interest adds pressure on Chelsea

Real Madrid’s interest is not difficult to understand.

Fernandez is still only 25, has elite international experience, and offers the kind of passing range, intensity and control that Madrid usually value in midfield.

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The Spanish giants are reshaping their squad under Jose Mourinho, and Fernandez would represent a long-term statement signing.

Sky Sports previously reported that Madrid were looking to sign a midfielder this summer and that Fernandez was among their targets.

Chelsea’s position, however, remains strong. Fernandez is under contract until 2032, meaning they have no need to accept a low offer.

Reports have suggested they value him at more than £100m, which could make negotiations very difficult.

The Blues must decide quickly what they want

Chelsea need clarity before this saga drags on. Fernandez is a top-class midfielder, but if his camp is genuinely looking at an exit, the club must decide whether they want to fight to keep him or cash in for a huge fee.

Keeping an unsettled player can damage a dressing room, especially under a manager trying to build a new identity.

At the same time, selling him would leave a massive hole in midfield.

Real Madrid will sense an opportunity, but Chelsea should not be rushed. If Fernandez leaves, it should only be for a fee that allows the club to properly rebuild.

Local source says Chelsea preparing potential £12.5m offer for midfielder who cost £17.5m a year ago