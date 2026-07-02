Agreement reached for most expensive transfer of a British player ever

Elliot Anderson is set to join Manchester City (Getty Images/CaughtOffside)

Elliot Anderson is set to become a Manchester City player after they agreed a £116m transfer fee with Nottingham Forest.

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Manchester City have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson for £116m, the Athletic are reporting today.

The midfielder has taken his medical while at the World Cup with England, and the deal can now be completed. The transfer is the highest ever for a British player and is a new club record for Man City, coming in way beyond Jack Grealish’s £100m switch from Aston Villa in 2021.

Anderson is a key player for England now, and has started all four games for Thomas Tuchel’s team in the USA so far.

Anderson ready for step up to Champions League

Anderson will become a key figure at the post-Pep Guardiola Man City. His phenomenal work on and off the ball makes him a dream modern day Premier League midfielder. With Rodri coming to the end of his career and Bernardo Silva having left City, there are big shoes for the former Newcastle player to fill.

He will now get to play in the Champions League, completing a pretty astonishing rise from relative obscurity in the last 18 months. The fee is vast – but that’s just what you have to pay for top young English players in this market.

In other news…

Enzo Fernandez’s potential move to Real Madrid is in doubt after Chelsea’s massive asking price for him was named.

Chelsea are getting into gear and preparing to make a second, improved bid for a midfielder requested by Xabi Alonso.

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