Image via RFEF

“We’re the only national team that are required to play well as well as win,” says Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old face of Spain’s World Cup challenge, ageing faster than the passage of time if he is to be believed. “Seeing videos of myself at the Euros (two years prior), I wasn’t aware of anything, I was a kid.” Some would argue that he should still be, but there is little doubt that in the flickering light of Spain’s opening performances in North America, he is the one that more and more hopes are being pinned on to provide enough gasoline ignite the side that came into the tournament as favourites.

“With every passing day, I am more optimistic. For me, they’re the best in the world,” sings Luis de la Fuente, whose hymn sheet is looking a little frayed around the edges. He’s been bringing the same one out since the start of the tournament, when Cape Verde shocked the world and provided the first glimpse of a Spain that nobody was expecting. Most people have been operating on an inverse scale to de la Fuente, comparing a laboured team to the ease of the fluid French forward line, or the joyous final edition of the Lionel Messi world stadium tour. Only a brief reprieve was provided by 25 minutes of electric football against Saudi Arabia, but if even if La Roja navigate Austria in the Round of 32, if they do not show further signs of that speed of football then it may well be attributed to a poor Saudi Arabia than a quality Spain.

The most damaging comparison is to themselves. At the Euros, it was not a considered, defensively solid Spain, one that needs to build up credit to buy a goal, that proved impossible to live with at Euro 2024. It was a dynamic, open Spain side, one tempting the opposition to go punch for punch with them, confident they had the energy and sharpness to do more damage than they would suffer.

Hence Spain are earning our trust again, no matter how many times their players repeat that they have the quality to win the World Cup. The word from the camp is that they have been unaffected by somewhat indifferent reaction of the media and Spanish fans, but they will be abundantly conscious that they will struggle to knock off the best teams in similar fashion.

De la Fuente’s lengthy press conferences have always felt like a chance to soften the selection debates with diplomatic answers, and throw the odd jab back at the press, rather than convince fans he had an ingenious tactical solution. So far, the trial and error in the midfield and on the flanks suggest that he has no firm belief of which combination substitutes the pace and threat provided by the increasingly elusive figure of a fit Nico Williams.

On several occasions, de la Fuente has reiterated that Spain must stay true to their idea, their identity, which have brought them this far. Note it is not a strategy, or a plan; the Spanish phrasing lends more value to a pattern of play than moments and specific moves. In rhythm, there is no doubt that Spain, characterised by the strangely music-less Rodri Hernandez and Pedri Gonzalez, have been sorely lacking.

La Roja must find a way past Austria first and foremost. Take this not as disrespect to their Alpine opponents, but if they do, the manner of their victory should define the rest of their tournament. If we see that rhythm return, perhaps even Victor Munoz too, Spain can continue seeking the style and verve that made them such a problem during the Euros. Another sputtering midfield performance, one in which Spain find a way but do not see their idea come to fruition, should perhaps be the weight of evidence that de la Fuente needs to change tack, to adapt to the form and fitness of the squad in front of him.