Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag are both among candidates as role opens at major job

(Photo by Julian Finney, Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The Netherlands could be heading for a major change in direction after Ronald Koeman’s departure, with Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag reportedly among the candidates to replace him as national team manager.



According to journalist Nicolò Schira, both Slot and Ten Hag are being considered by the Dutch FA as they begin the search for Koeman’s successor.

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The timing is important, with the Oranje still dealing with the frustration of their 2026 FIFA World Cup exit.

Koeman has stepped down following the Netherlands’ dramatic defeat to Morocco in the Round of 32.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time before Morocco won 3-2 on penalties, ending Dutch hopes far earlier than expected.

That result has increased pressure on the KNVB to make a smart appointment quickly, especially with Nations League fixtures coming later this year.

Netherlands manager search: Slot & Ten Hag under consideration

Slot would be an obvious name for the role.

His tactical identity, attacking style and experience developing teams make him a strong fit for a national side that has often been criticised for lacking fluency in big moments.

He understands Dutch football deeply and would likely be seen as a modern, progressive appointment.

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Ten Hag is another interesting option. His reputation has had ups and downs, but his work at Ajax showed he can build a clear structure, improve young players and create possession-based football.

For a Netherlands squad packed with technical talent, that could be attractive.

Other names may also be considered, including Ruud van Nistelrooy and Peter Bosz, but Slot and Ten Hag would bring the highest-profile club experience.

KNVB must choose identity over reputation

The Netherlands should not simply chase the biggest name.

They need a coach with a clear plan, strong communication and the ability to get more from a talented but inconsistent squad.

The Morocco defeat showed the problem. The Netherlands still have quality, but too often they lack control, rhythm and cutting edge when matches become tight.

Slot feels like the most exciting option because his teams usually play with energy and structure.

Ten Hag would also make sense if the KNVB want a coach with experience managing pressure at elite clubs.

Whoever gets the job, the next appointment has to restore belief. The Netherlands do not need a short-term fix. They need a coach who can give the Oranje a clear identity again.

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