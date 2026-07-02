Arsenal 'definitely out of the race' as Romano confirms major transfer setback for Arteta

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Manchester City have made a major move to hijack Arsenal’s deal for Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga, with club-to-club talks now underway.



According to Fabrizio Romano, City started their hijack earlier today and are now actively working on a deal for the 16-year-old forward.

Arsenal had been strongly linked with Monga and were previously seen as the club pushing hardest, but Romano reports that the Gunners are now definitely out of the race.

Man City are the club driving the move. City are confident of overtaking Arsenal in the race for one of the brightest young players in English football.

Monga hijack shows long term planning from Man City

City’s interest in Monga is not sudden.

They have been long-term admirers of the Leicester forward and have now decided to act before another Premier League rival could finalise the deal.

Monga is still only 16, but he has already made a serious impression at senior level.

He broke into Leicester’s first team at a very young age and has been viewed as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in the country.

The Times previously reported that Arsenal had been trying to structure a deal for him, with Leicester expected to receive a significant fee and possible sell-on protection.

For City, this is exactly the kind of market move they like. Sign elite young talent early, place them in a top development structure, and give them a pathway through the academy or loan system.

Arsenal defeat could hurt them in the future

This is a frustrating blow for Arsenal. They had clearly done a lot of groundwork, and losing a highly rated teenager to Man City is never ideal.

Monga is not a signing who would have transformed Arsenal’s first team immediately, but these deals matter.

Top clubs are now fighting for players before they become stars, not after.

For City, this could be another smart youth investment. For Arsenal, it is a reminder that hesitation can be costly when City enter the race.

If Monga develops as expected, this hijack may look like a very clever piece of business in a few years.

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