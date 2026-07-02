Martin Odegaard speaking in a huddle with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard’s future may be in some doubt amid reports that his representatives have been called in for a meeting by the club.

The Norway international, currently at the World Cup 2026 with his country, has been a key player for the Gunners, captaining them to Premier League title glory in 2025/26.

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However, it would also be fair to say that Odegaard hasn’t quite shown his best form for a while now, and also had a few injury problems that limited his playing time and impact in the campaign just gone.

According to a team of reporters on X, Odegaard’s representatives have been “summoned” for talks with Arsenal chiefs, with some speculation that this could be to discuss a transfer.

Martin Odegaard transfer conundrum for Arsenal

This is not an easy decision for Arsenal, with the sale of Odegaard likely to be controversial if it does go through.

Our understanding remains that this is a possibility Arsenal would be open to if the right offer were to come along for Odegaard, and the same is true for a few other first-team players like Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli.

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Nothing is thought to be advancing at the moment, with the World Cup likely to slow things down, and there’ll also surely be many fans, and indeed figures inside the club, who would prefer for Odegaard to stay.

The 27-year-old is a world class player on his day, and if he can stay fit and return to the kind of form he showed in 2022/23 and 2023/24, then AFC would be mad to let him go.

At the same time, however, it’s easy to understand why the north London giants might not be ruling a sale out after so many injury problems, a general loss of form, and with time running out before Odegaard’s age means he really starts to lose value.