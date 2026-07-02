Arsenal refuse to drop £60m midfield chase from rival Premier League club

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have not given up on signing Bruno Guimaraes this summer, even though Newcastle United are determined to keep their captain after already losing two major stars.



According to The Sun, the Gunners are still working on a possible deal through intermediaries and are expected to return with a package worth around £60m.

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Newcastle have already rejected Arsenal’s initial approach and continue to insist that the 28-year-old Brazilian is not for sale during the current transfer window.

The situation is complicated by Newcastle’s wider squad changes. Anthony Gordon has left for Barcelona in a deal worth around £70m, while The Guardian reports that Sandro Tonali is joining Tottenham in a transfer worth up to £100m.

Guimaraes remains a major midfield target

Arsenal’s interest in Guimaraes is nothing new. The club have admired him for years, even before his move to Newcastle, and Mikel Arteta is still looking to add another top-level midfielder to support Declan Rice.

Guimaraes would bring Premier League experience, aggression, leadership and technical quality.

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He can control tempo, win duels and progress the ball from deeper areas, which makes him a strong fit for Arsenal’s midfield structure.

However, Newcastle’s position is understandable. After losing Gordon and Tonali, selling Guimaraes would make it three huge departures in one summer.

That would be extremely difficult for supporters to accept and would leave Eddie Howe with a major rebuild.

Arsenal must make an offer Newcastle can’t refuse

Arsenal are right to keep testing Newcastle’s resolve.

Guimaraes is exactly the kind of midfielder who could lift Arteta’s side immediately, especially in big Premier League and Champions League matches.

But £60m may not be enough. Newcastle know his value, and after receiving huge money for Gordon and Tonali, they are not under the same pressure to accept a low offer.

Arsenal should stay in the race, but they must be smart. If Guimaraes is genuinely open to the move, that could change the conversation.

If Newcastle remain firm, Arsenal need alternatives ready rather than spending the whole summer chasing a deal that may never happen.

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