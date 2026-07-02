Bruno Guimaraes, Alex Scott - 5 alternatives for Arsenal after missing out on Mateus Fernandes & Sandro Tonali

Mikel Arteta and Alex Scott (Getty Images)

Arsenal were at various points linked with both Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, but they’re both off to Tottenham, so who else is there?

The Premier League champions can already boast a midfield containing some top players such as Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, but Mikel Arteta could perhaps do with more depth in that department as he showed he doesn’t really trust Christian Norgaard even as a backup.

Tonali looked hugely impressive during his time at Newcastle United and surely could have been a good option, though perhaps not for the £100m Tottenham are apparently paying for him, as per BBC Sport.

Spurs have also announced Fernandes today after he was previously linked strongly with Arsenal in a report from the Times, but it perhaps doesn’t look like great value for money either.

What does the market look like now for Arsenal? Here’s a look at five realistic alternatives they could now target to strengthen in midfield…

Bruno Guimaraes

One of a number of names linked as being on Arsenal’s radar in a report from BBC Sport, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes could surely be another one to watch in the days and weeks ahead.

The experienced Brazil international has been a star player at St James’ Park, some might argue even better than Tonali, though he is a few years older.

Newcastle will also likely feel they cannot possibly sell another star name after the blow of already losing Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer, following on from selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year as well.

Player World Cup 2026 assists Michael Olise 5 Bruno Guimaraes 4 Florian Wirtz 3 Alexander Isak 3 Martin Odegaard 3

Guimaraes has shown his quality in the Premier League, though, and has also been at his creative best at the World Cup this summer, showing that he could surely add a new dimension to this Arsenal midfield with the range of his passing and eye for an assist.

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Alex Scott

That BBC report above also mentioned Arsenal’s enquiry for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, and he makes sense as another player to keep an eye on.

The talented 22-year-old really showed plenty of quality with the Cherries last season, playing a key part in their surprise run that saw them qualify for Europe.

Some Arsenal fans might feel it’s a bit soon for Scott, who still has room to improve and gain more experience, but he also looks like he has all the attributes to be a perfect fit for Arteta’s system and to also add something a bit different to it.

Manu Kone

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Arsenal have been in contact over signing Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

So far, most of the noise around this deal has come from the Italian press, so it might be worth taking it with a pinch of salt until there’s more from reporters known for having reliable sources at Arsenal.

Still, Kone has shone for Roma and could be a good option for the Gunners to explore if any other names don’t work out.

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Our understanding is that Arsenal chief Andrea Berta has done some work on potentially signing Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, though it’s far from a straightforward deal.

The Morocco international will not decide anything during the World Cup, for one thing, and there’s also the increasing possibility of him staying at Lille for one more year, with the Ligue 1 club insisting on an option for him to either return on loan in 2026/27 or for a deal to simply be done later on.

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For the moment, this looks to be putting Manchester City in a good position, so it remains to be seen if Arsenal can make it work, as they’d surely rather be able to bring someone in straight away.

Adam Wharton

A bit of a wildcard option here, but it’s gone strangely quiet on Adam Wharton, despite the Crystal Palace midfielder looking like another who should surely be in the conversation in this midfielder-merry-go-round this summer.

The England international has been superb for Palace, with his intelligence and range of passing making him one of their most important players, and making him look like someone who should have little trouble stepping up to playing in the Champions League and in a title-chasing team.

Some time ago now, Wharton was linked with Manchester United by the Sun, but this hasn’t developed into anything concrete. Should Arsenal be making him a priority now, or at least consider him if other targets don’t work out? They could surely do a lot worse.