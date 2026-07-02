Atletico set to complete €40m midfielder deal after talks for Brazilian player collapse

Morten Hjulmand in action for Sporting in pre-season (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Morten Hjulmand is set to be Atletico Madrid’s first major signing of the summer after a potential €40m deal was agreed.

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The Premier League transfer market has been set alight by Tottenham in the last few days, with major signings throughout the team.

Across Europe, it’s starting to warm up too as liquidity is pumped into the market. Atletico Madrid look like they could be next to make a major signing, as Spanish paper Marca report today.

Atletico to sign up all action Sporting midfielder

Their top transfer journalist Matteo Moretto reports that there is a “total agreement” between Atletico and Sporting CP over the transfer of energetic midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The fee is expected to be somewhere between €35m and €40m for the 27 year old who has been a key part of Sporting’s recent success. Extensive for Joao Gomes of Wolves and Bernardo Silva on a free transfer both ended up going nowhere, meaning Atletico had to look further down their list of targets.

Diego Simeone’s side hope to follow this up with the signing of attacker Kang-in Lee from PSG, a deal which Moretto is at a similar stage of completion and will end up costing a similar amount.

In other news…

Just when you thought things had calmed down in the Premier League, a shock manager change has come out of nowhere.

Nicolas Jackson is set to return to Chelsea now that the World Cup is over, and there are some big questions about his future to be answered.

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