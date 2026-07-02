Bazoumana Toure celebrates with his Hoffenheim teammates (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly won the race for the €50m transfer of Bazoumana Toure, who had also been strongly linked with Liverpool.

The 20-year-old contributed five goals and nine assists to Hoffenheim’s season in the Bundesliga last term, and it’s not surprising to see him now seal a big move this summer.

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Posting on X, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal is now in place, saying: “Newcastle agree €50m package deal to sign Ivorian winger Bazoumana Touré, here we go! Agreement sealed with player’s agents and Hoffenheim after official bid submitted today, as @TeleFootball reports. Touré will sign a long term deal at #NUFC this week.”

????? Newcastle agree €50m package deal to sign Ivorian winger Bazoumana Touré, here we go! Agreement sealed with player’s agents and Hoffenheim after official bid submitted today, as @TeleFootball reports. Touré will sign a long term deal at #NUFC this week. pic.twitter.com/3TSV6PMa5n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2026

Liverpool had also been linked strongly with Toure by Sky Germany and TEAMtalk, but this looks like another attacking target who’s got away from the Reds.

This news also follows the blow for LFC that Yan Diomande now looks more likely to join Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by the Athletic.

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What can Bazoumana Toure bring to Newcastle?

Newcastle look like they have a real talent on their hands here, with Toure showing he surely has a big future in the game.

The Ivory Coast international has pace and skill and has already shown an ability to score and create at a consistent level.

Of course, moving from the Bundesliga to the Premier League will be a big step up for him, but he looks like a smart long-term purchase to help Newcastle replace departing winger Anthony Gordon…

Bazoumana Toure TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements ** Career phase **** Squad need *****

Overall, we ran this through our Transfer Fit rating system and got a 17/25, which is a very decent score indeed.

Toure may be a bit expensive and inexperienced, but he’s in good form, at a good stage of his career, and strengthens a position Newcastle needed to strengthen.

It will be intriguing to see how he continues his development under the guidance of Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.