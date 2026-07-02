BBC: Bournemouth in talks over £25m striker as Cherries look for another clever market coup

Alvaro Rodriguez playing for Elche. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Bournemouth are close to agreeing a potential £25m deal for a La Liga striker who has impressed in his short career so far.

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Given how many quality players have left Bournemouth for huge sums (or are going to in the next few months), people should probably pay more attention to the players they bring in.

While the Cherries are holding on to Eli Junior Kroupi for now, but it looks like they’re already bringing in his eventual replacement. A report from the BBC today claims they’re in talks with Elche over 21 year old striker Alvaro Rodriguez.

Bournemouth make good progress with former Real Madrid striker

Talks remain “ongoing”, but the youngster is expected to sign a five year at the Vitality Stadium. Rodriguez came through the Real Madrid academy, and Los Blancos will receive 50% of any transfer fee for him.

His 7 goals in 34 La Liga games were crucial in helping Los Ilicitanos avoid relegation last season. Bournemouth see him as competition for the hard working but sometimes inefficient Evanilson up top, as well as a prospect who can develop and really take them to the next level.

At this point, you’ve really got to just trust their scouts and their judgement on young players.

In other news…

Liverpool are apparently taking a close look at Pedro Neto, who plays for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

We’re at the stage of the World Cup where players are shining in a big enough spotlight to get moves from it – and there’s one great example coming up.

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