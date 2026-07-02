Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Brazil made it through to the Round of 16 in the World Cup in extremis on Monday evening, coming out on top of Japan. The last-minute goal from Gabriel Martinelli was sufficient to see Carlo Ancelotti and the Selecao past the Samurai Blue, who were holding onto a 1-1 draw at the time. Ancelotti will have to reconfigure his side for their next test against Norway though.

The Norwegian side were impressive in their victory over Ivory Coast, with Erling Haaland netting a late winner of their own against the African team. The Norwegian team will go in with nothing to lose against Brazil, and more than enough attacking talent to pounce on the counter-attack. Ancelotti knew beforehand that he would be preparing the match without Barcelona’s Raphinha, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, but now has a second absence to contend with from his starting XI.

Lucas Paqueta ruled out of Brazil-Norway

The positive news, as reported by Sport, is that Bournemouth winger Rayan is expected to be fit for Brazil. The teenager has been the surprise package for Brazil, and has come in for Raphinha over recent games. There is less positive news on the injury of Paqueta, who has been ruled out with a muscle problem for the Round of 16 tie. He is also in danger of missing the rest of the tournament.

Ancelotti’s alternatives to Paqueta

If Ancelotti is to go for a straight swap in midfield, he has limited options to partner Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro. Ederson dos Santos and Fabinho are more defensive options than Paqueta, while Danilo Santos is less tested at this level. Ancelotti could add a more traditional playmaker further forward, with Neymar Junior fit again, and capable of playing number 10, or he could drop Matheus Cunha back into that role, and use Igor Thiago, Martinelli or Endrick Felipe further forward.