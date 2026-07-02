Chelsea attacker would “jump” at chance to join Liverpool says source

Pedro Neto of Chelsea reacts during the game against Wolves (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Pedro Neto could make another Premier League switch, with Liverpool apparently keen on the former Wolves star.

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Mo Salah left Liverpool this summer, meaning there is now a huge gap in their attack.

The Reds are being linked with a few wing options, and one of them is a very familiar name for Premier League fans.

Pedro Neto shone at Wolves for a few years before moving to Chelsea. Now it seems he’s one of Liverpool’s summer targets.

Chelsea winger would “jump” at chance to get to Liverpool

TeamTalk have quotes from journalist Dave Davis, who claims that it’s “clear that wingers are the priority” for the Reds.

“Liverpool seem to be back in bed with Jorge Mendes, whose client is Pedro Neto. He is very distinct, Neto, if I’m trying to be positive about this. He is a carrier, his passing is good. He is a crosser. The cross expected threat, 95th percentile. The cross value added, 93rd percentile.”

According to Davis, if Liverpool can arrange a transfer fee with Chelsea, they won’t have any trouble persuading the player to join:

“Our info is getting this stood up today. Neto would jump at this. They nearly did him when he was at Wolves.”

In other news…

We’re at the stage of the World Cup where players are shining in a big enough spotlight to get moves from it – and there’s one great example coming up.

Atletico Madrid are getting into gear this summer and are soon to complete their first major transfer deal.

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