De Zerbi eyes ambitious attacking addition to Tottenham, deal could cost over £80 million

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s ambitious summer rebuild could now move into the final third, with AFC Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi emerging as one of Roberto De Zerbi’s key attacking targets.



According to The Independent, Kroupi is currently at the top of Spurs’ shortlist as the club look to add more quality and explosiveness in attack.

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Bournemouth are expected to demand more than £80m for the 20-year-old, especially with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest.

Tottenham have already been extremely active in the market. De Zerbi is being strongly backed, with Spurs pushing to reshape the squad quickly before pre-season.

The Independent reports that after major midfield moves involving Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, attention has now turned towards strengthening the forward line.

Kroupi tops attacking shortlist at Tottenham

Kroupi’s rise at Bournemouth has been remarkable.

He has quickly become one of the most exciting young forwards in the Premier League, combining sharp finishing with intelligent movement and the ability to play across attacking roles.

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The Guardian previously reported that Bournemouth view him as a special talent after his impressive debut season, with his goalscoring numbers putting him among the most exciting young attackers in Europe.

For Tottenham, that makes him a very attractive option. De Zerbi wants mobile forwards who can press, rotate positions and attack space. Kroupi fits that idea well, whether used as a central striker, second forward or left-sided attacker.

Spurs are also considering other options. The Independent claims Rafael Leao has been discussed as a possible left-wing target, while Savinho remains another name to watch.

Spurs are ready to show ambition in the market

Kroupi would be a statement signing for Tottenham, but the price makes this a huge decision.

Paying more than £80m for a young forward is always a risk, even one with his level of potential.

That said, Spurs need this kind of ambition. If they want to close the gap on the Premier League’s best teams, they cannot only make safe signings. They need players with star potential.

The competition from Arsenal and PSG means Tottenham may have to move quickly.

But they should also avoid getting dragged into an emotional bidding war.

Kroupi looks like a brilliant fit for De Zerbi, yet at this price, Spurs must be completely convinced he is ready to become a major player straight away.

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