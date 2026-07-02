Deal in 24 hours: Man United set to finalise high-profile exit of struggling player

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are close to finalising another loan exit for Andre Onana, with the goalkeeper expected to return to Trabzonspor for the 2026/27 season.



According to the Daily Mail, United and Trabzonspor are set to complete the deal within 24 hours.

The agreement is understood to be a one-year loan, with no option to buy included, meaning Onana is currently scheduled to return to Old Trafford next summer.

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The structure of the deal gives United some financial relief.

Trabzonspor will pay the majority of Onana’s wages, while United could receive a fee of up to around £1.3m depending on the Turkish club’s team performances.

talkSPORT has also reported that the move does not include a permanent purchase clause.

Onana return to Turkey makes sense for all parties

For Man United, this is a practical solution rather than a perfect one.

Onana has struggled to fully convince since arriving from Inter Milan in 2023, and his future at Old Trafford has looked uncertain for some time.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, know what they are getting. Onana spent last season on loan with the Turkish club and became an important figure after settling into the team.

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His experience, personality and shot-stopping ability made him popular with supporters, which explains why Trabzonspor have pushed to bring him back.

United’s main priority appears to be removing a large portion of his wages from the books while keeping their options open.

With no buy clause involved, the club are not closing the door completely, but this move strongly suggests Onana is no longer part of their immediate plans.

Man United would have preferred a permanent exit

This is a sensible deal for Man United, but it also highlights how badly the original transfer has worked out.

Onana was signed to be a long-term No.1, yet he is now heading for a second loan spell away from the club.

The absence of an option to buy is slightly frustrating because United may face the same problem again next summer.

However, if Trabzonspor are covering most of his wages and paying a small performance-based fee, it is still better than keeping an unhappy or unwanted goalkeeper around the squad.

For Onana, regular football in Turkey is the right move. For United, it is another step in clearing the squad and moving on from past recruitment mistakes.

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