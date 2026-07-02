European club ready to offer exit route to Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce are reportedly keeping tabs on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, although any serious movement is unlikely to happen until after England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.



The 30-year-old has emerged as a possible target for the Turkish giants, who are looking to make a statement signing in attack this summer.

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Claims from Turkey and X-based sources have suggested Fenerbahce have shown interest in Watkins, but the situation is still at a very early stage.

Watkins is fully focused on England and not rushing into any decision over his future.

Read Aston Villa reports that his camp has cooled the transfer talk and that no discussions are expected while the World Cup is still ongoing.

Watkins interest looks ambitious from Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce’s interest is easy to understand. Watkins is a proven Premier League goalscorer, experienced at international level and capable of leading the line with pace, pressing and intelligent movement.

He would be a huge signing for any club outside England’s top flight.

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However, this would not be a simple deal. Watkins remains one of Aston Villa’s most important players under Unai Emery, and he is under contract until 2028.

That gives Villa a strong position, especially if they have no urgent desire to sell.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Watkins had returned to scoring form for Villa, including reaching 100 goals for the club. That kind of record makes him extremely valuable.

Aston Villa should not rush into a decision

Fenerbahce signing Watkins would be a major statement, but Aston Villa should be very careful before entertaining any offer.

Watkins is not just another striker in the squad. He is a key part of Emery’s system, a reliable scorer and a player who sets the tone with his work rate.

Replacing that would be difficult and expensive.

For Watkins, Turkey could offer a new challenge, European football and a passionate fanbase.

But unless the financial package is huge, staying at Villa or waiting for another Premier League-level opportunity may make more sense.

For now, this feels like one to watch after the World Cup rather than a deal close to happening.

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