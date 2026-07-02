Jurgen Klopp may make shock return to football as details of exit clause emerge

(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s name is once again being linked with the Germany national team job after fresh attention around a reported exit clause in his Red Bull contract.



According to Florian Plettenberg, Klopp has an option in his agreement with the Red Bull group that would allow him to leave if he wanted to become Germany’s head coach.

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The former Liverpool manager is currently working as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer, a role he took after stepping away from day-to-day management.

The timing of this story is significant. Germany have just suffered another major tournament disappointment after being knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Paraguay on penalties.

Reuters reported that Julian Nagelsmann said he does not intend to resign, but admitted there are fundamental issues that need to change.

Germany job specualtion grows after World Cup disaster

Klopp has long been viewed as the dream candidate for the German Football Association.

His personality, leadership style and track record at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool make him an obvious name whenever Germany struggle.

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The problem has always been timing. Klopp left Liverpool because he needed a break from the intensity of frontline coaching, and his Red Bull role was supposed to give him influence without the daily pressure of managing a team.

However, the reported exit clause changes the conversation.

If Germany decide to move on from Nagelsmann, they would at least know there may be a pathway to approach Klopp.

Bavarian Football Works has also reported that the Germany job is one of the few projects Klopp could consider if the circumstances were right.

Klopp to Germany still feels possible but complicated

Klopp would be the perfect emotional reset for Germany.

The national team needs energy, belief and a stronger identity, and Klopp is one of the few coaches capable of changing the mood almost instantly.

But this is not a simple decision. Klopp has already stepped away from the weekly pressure of management, and taking the Germany job after another World Cup failure would be an enormous challenge.

Still, if the DFB want a true statement appointment, Klopp is the name that makes the most sense.

The clause does not mean he will take the job, but it keeps the door open and after Germany’s latest collapse, that door suddenly feels much more important.

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