Arsenal face serious threat from Premier League rivals in race to sign Jeremy Monga

Arsenal’s move for Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga has become more complicated, with Manchester City now entering the race for one of English football’s brightest young talents.



According to the BBC, City have made enquiries over a potential deal for the 16-year-old forward in recent days.

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Arsenal remain the most advanced club in their interest, but City are long-term admirers and are now exploring whether they can beat the Gunners to his signature.

Monga is attracting attention because of his rapid rise at Leicester.

He has already played senior football at a very young age and is viewed as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in the country.

talkSPORT has reported that Arsenal had been close to a deal worth around £10m, but City’s late involvement could change the direction of the transfer battle.

Arsenal still lead Jeremy Monga chase

Arsenal’s interest in the young winger is genuine.

Mikel Arteta’s side have built a strong reputation for developing young talent, and Monga would fit the club’s long-term recruitment strategy.

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The Gunners are not only signing established stars this summer; they are also trying to secure elite youngsters before their value explodes.

Monga is quick, direct and confident in attacking areas. He is still very raw, but that is normal for a player of his age.

Arsenal clearly believe he has the tools to become a serious first-team option in the future.

However, Man City are dangerous rivals in this kind of deal. They have the resources, academy structure and long-term planning to tempt young players, especially now that they are reshaping their squad under Enzo Maresca.

Arteta must move quickly to secure the signing

Arsenal should treat City’s interest as a warning. If they really believe Monga is a special talent, they cannot afford to let this drag on.

At 16, he would not be expected to immediately transform the first team.

This is a signing for the future. But those are exactly the deals top clubs need to get right.

City’s arrival makes the situation more difficult, but Arsenal still appear to have done more groundwork.

The smart move now is to finish the deal quickly, convince the player there is a clear pathway, and avoid giving City time to hijack it.

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