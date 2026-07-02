Liverpool blown away by 25-year-old midfielder after scouting him during World Cup

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Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui as Andoni Iraola looks to reshape the squad he inherited at Anfield.



According to TEAMtalk, the Morocco international has become one of the most talked-about midfielders of the summer after a series of impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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His displays against Brazil and the Netherlands have particularly caught attention, with Premier League clubs now exploring whether Roma could be tempted into a sale.

Liverpool are one of several English clubs to have been made aware of the player’s availability.

TEAMtalk claims intermediaries have spoken with Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Sunderland about a possible move.

Aynaoui fits Iraola’s midfield needs

Liverpool’s interest makes sense because Iraola’s squad arguably lacks a natural defensive midfielder.

The Reds have plenty of technical quality, but they still need someone who can give the team more balance, protect the back four and help control games when the tempo becomes chaotic.

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El Aynaoui could fit that profile well. He is strong in duels, comfortable carrying the ball and capable of playing with discipline in deeper midfield areas.

Football Italia has also reported that his World Cup form has caught the eye of both Liverpool and Man United.

Roma, though, are unlikely to make this easy. El Aynaoui is viewed as a player with serious upside, and any Premier League club would need to present a lucrative offer to convince the Italian side to cash in.

Liverpool should take this opportunity seriously

El Aynaoui is exactly the kind of smart market opportunity Liverpool should be studying closely.

He may not be the biggest name being linked with the club, but his profile is interesting and his World Cup rise suggests he is ready for a bigger stage.

The challenge is competition. When eight Premier League clubs are involved, the price can rise quickly.

Liverpool should not overpay, but they should move early if Iraola believes El Aynaoui can become his midfield anchor.

A signing like this would not only add depth, but also give Liverpool a more physical and balanced option in the middle of the pitch.

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