Curtis Jones with Liverpool last season (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones could reportedly be open to staying at the club amid some uncertainty about the offers currently available to him.

The 25-year-old has been a solid first-team player for Liverpool down the years, but it’s debatable if he’s really developed as many at the club would have hoped.

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With just a year left on his current Liverpool contract, it has been reported that Jones is leaning towards leaving Anfield.

However, the latest from the Liverpool Echo casts some doubt over that as Inter Milan can’t afford Jones, while the player himself is not convinced by an opportunity to move to Nottingham Forest.

Curtis Jones could stay at Liverpool after all

Unless something changes, we could perhaps be about to see Jones stay at Liverpool for at least one more season.

The England international could still have an important role to play, and might enjoy the fresh start under incoming new manager Andoni Iraola.

Then again, it’s still early in the summer and the Liverpool Echo note that Jones’ asking price is currently set at £30m.

Even if that’s too expensive for Inter, we might see some other clubs enter the running in the weeks ahead, while LFC might also end up lowering their asking price if they really want to avoid the risk of losing him on a free in a year’s time.

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Liverpool fans will have mixed feelings about this, as Jones is a homegrown player who’s never really let the club down.

But at the same time, there’s certainly a lot of risk for Liverpool if they keep him this summer and fail to agree a new contract with him, leading to him walking away on a free transfer.