Said El Mala and Andoni Iraola (Photo by Adam Pretty, Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Liverpool are still deciding whether or not to make a move for FC Koln wonderkid Said El Mala this summer or to keep him in mind as a future target.

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I’m told that the Reds are big admirers of the 19-year-old, who finished the 2025/26 season with an impressive return of 13 goals and four assists in the Bundesliga.

Our colleague Christian Falk has confirmed Premier League interest in El Mala, but suggested that it looks a bit early for him to be making the step up to a big name like Liverpool.

My understanding is that this actually tallies quite well with how Liverpool view the situation, with El Mala being closely monitored, but with their preference being to wait and move for him next summer.

Could Liverpool do Said El Mala deal in advance?

We’ve seen before that clubs sometimes like to agree transfers a year in advance, with players either returning to their former club on loan or not actually formally joining their new side until a later date.

Liverpool recently did this with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and the current feeling is that this is the arrangement Lille want with Ayyoub Bouaddi, which Manchester City seem open to agreeing to.

I’m not yet aware of discussions like this taking place between Liverpool and Koln over El Mala, with nothing particularly concrete happening with this deal yet.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that Liverpool’s admiration of El Mala is strong, though, and that he’s one of a number of their favoured targets.

LFC are also aware, however, that they need to prioritise a top class attacking player who can come in and help them replace Mohamed Salah straight away.

Who could Liverpool sign in attack this summer?

With Yan Diomande looking like getting away from them, attention could turn towards Bradley Barcola, whose PSG future will surely now be in even more doubt than before.

The talented France international has struggled to start games regularly for Luis Enrique’s side, and the likely arrival of Diomande will surely only decrease his playing time even further.

Liverpool are joined by Arsenal in tracking Barcola, but there’s not yet a clear indication of any favourite for the 23-year-old.

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“Liverpool are looking at a few options. Barcola ticks a lot of boxes in terms of their needs now, whereas I’d expect El Mala to be one for the future,” one well-connected source told me, asking to remain anonymous to protect relationships.

“PSG have so far been pretty adamant that Barcola is not for sale unless someone comes in with crazy money. It’s one to keep an eye on though, because after the World Cup we could see Barcola assess his situation and decide that he’d like to get the chance to move somewhere else for more regular first-team football.

“Those talks have not happened yet, though, so if it doesn’t work out then it’s not impossible that we see Liverpool push ahead for a younger talent like El Mala now.”