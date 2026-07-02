Ornstein: Major Liverpool departure expected in due course that could derail Reds' transfer plans

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool director Richard Hughes is reportedly expected to leave the club to take over at Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in due course.

That’s according to David Ornstein of the Athletic, with Hughes still continuing his work alongside Andoni Iraola for this summer’s transfer window for the time being.

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However, it seems Liverpool do not anticipate the former Bournemouth chief remaining in his current role at Anfield for much longer.

See below for Ornstein’s post on X about Hughes’ likely departure, which seems set to happen soon, albeit without a more concrete and confirmed date for the moment…

? Simon Francis already working at Al Hilal & leading transfer business; Richard Hughes expected to follow. Liverpool sporting director yet to sign + fully focused on #LFC this summer but #AlHilal operating on basis 47yo joins in due course @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/M2XS68hXie — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 2, 2026

“Simon Francis already working at Al Hilal & leading transfer business; Richard Hughes expected to follow. Liverpool sporting director yet to sign + fully focused on #LFC this summer but #AlHilal operating on basis 47yo joins in due course,” Ornstein posted.

Richard Hughes’ exit could derail Liverpool’s transfer plans

This all seems far from ideal for Liverpool as Hughes is a senior figure working on transfer targets to help the club ahead of the new season.

LFC need a strong summer in terms of recruitment after such a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, with the club dropping from 1st to 5th in the space of a year.

This led to Arne Slot’s departure as manager, with Iraola now in place instead, but it’s a lot of upheaval on Merseyside as there are numerous other changes going on.

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Experienced players like Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate have also all left, so there will need to be some major business done to replace them.

Hughes will likely have been working on deals for some time, and may finish doing so before making the move to Al Hilal, but it’s not clear exactly how this will all play out, and who could replace him at Anfield.