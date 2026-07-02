“We are looking” – Top agent admits his client is heading to the exit and has “close friends” in Madrid

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez is lining up a move to Real Madrid, and his agent has made an effort to keep the story alive this week.

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Enzo Fernandez’s move to Real Madrid is potentially one of the biggest moves of the summer – but it’s not really got off the ground yet.

The World Cup is getting in the way, as are other deals at both clubs. But it feels like a matter of time before it ends up on the back pages again when the tournament is over.

Enzo has friends in Madrid according to agent

Fernandez’s agent Javier Pastore did his best to get it into the papers again today with some very suggestive quotes about his client’s future.

“We are looking at possibilities to leave Chelsea, but there is nothing firm or confirmed at any club,” the former attacker said.

“He has many friends in Madrid, and he is very close friends with Julián Álvarez, and in the end, whenever they can spend time together, they are together there. And I also live in Madrid.”

He’s doing all he can to push a move without burning bridges at Chelsea. After Enzo spoke openly himself about a move to Spain, there isn’t really much to lose on their end by upping the pressure.

In other news…

Elliot Anderson’s massive move to Man City is the biggest of the summer so far, and there are some interesting takes on it.

Barcelona are considering selling a player they bought just a year ago for a major profit.

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